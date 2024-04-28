⚾️ Kansas Sweeps Texas Tech to Extend Win Streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas completed a three-game series sweep of Texas Tech on Sunday at Hoglund Ballpark, with a 7-3 victory over the Red Raiders. The red-hot Jayhawks have now won six straight games and 10 of their last 11.

The Jayhawks, who now have four weekend series sweeps this season, improved to 25-15 overall and 12-9 in Big 12 Conference play. KU has won four Big 12 series this season for the first time since the 2017 season and currently sit tied for fourth place in the 13-team league.

Right-hander Ethan Lanthier shined out of the bullpen, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, to earn the win for the third consecutive Sunday. John Nett, who extended his hitting streak to 18 games, hit a solo home run in the victory and Kodey Shojinaga had a bases-clearing double to cap off a five-run fourth inning for the Jayhawks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas Tech (29-17, 12-12 Big 12) took a two-run lead for a third straight day. On Sunday, the Red Raiders took the lead in the third inning. Gavin Kash had an RBI single and Damian Bravo hit an RBI triple to put Texas Tech ahead.

• Kansas cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the third inning. Nett crushed a solo home run to left field to make it a 2-1 game.

• The Jayhawks stringed together a five-run fourth inning to take the lead. All five runs scored were with two outs. Kansas loaded the bases and Nett and Jake English each drew bases loaded walks. After a Texas Tech pitching change, Shojinaga drilled a bases-clearing double to the right center gap. That gave Kansas a 6-2 lead.

• KU added another run in the bottom of the fifth as Collier Cranford came into score on a throwing error. Kansas led 7-2 at the end of the fifth.

• The Red Raiders got a run in the eighth inning on a two-out RBI single by Cade McGee to make it 7-3.

• Hunter Cranton came on to finish the game and struck out the side in the ninth.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Ethan Lanthier (3-0)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Mac Heuer (4-4)

Final line: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 BB, 4 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ethan Lanthier: Lanthier entered the game in the third inning with the Jayhawks trailing 2-0 and a runner on third with one out. He stranded the runner and then worked around two runners on with no outs in the fourth for a scoreless frame. Lanthier tossed 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and earned his third consecutive win.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

BUSTING OUT THE BROOMS 🧹 pic.twitter.com/r1Efhucjk7 — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 28, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Everybody just shows up with the best attitude every day and willing to work. It’s been showing up on the field lately with our results. We’ve just stuck to our process. I’m proud of all of my boys right here.” – Kodey Shojinaga

“We just got everything clicking right now. We have a bunch of arms in the bullpen, our starters are giving us great starts and it seems like every game our hitters are giving us a good amount of runs. It gives us a good chance and puts us in position to win.” – Ethan Lanthier

“We’ve played pretty clean baseball for the most part. I think our approach at the plate has been really good. Our strikeouts for the most part, although we gave some away today, have been low and our walks have been high offensively. On the flip side of it, our pitchers have done a really good job of being in the zone and not giving away free baseball. We talk all the time about winning the 17 inches across the plate and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that lately.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas has won six straight games and 10 of its last 11 contests. The six-game winning streak is tied for the longest of the season (March 1-9).

• Kansas secured its first series sweep against Texas Tech since May 2-4, 2014 in Lawrence. The 2014 season was the last time Kansas made an appearance in an NCAA Regional.

• Kansas earned its fourth weekend series sweep of the season. The Jayhawks also had a sweep vs. Pacific (April 12-14), at BYU (March 28-29) and vs. Texas Southern (March 1-3) this season.

• Kansas outscored Texas Tech 22-8 in the three-game series.

• Kansas has won four Big 12 series this season. That is the most since the 2017 season when the Jayhawks also won four conference series.

• Kansas is 3-0 in series against Big 12 schools from Texas this season. The only other year Kansas has gone undefeated in series against Big 12 schools from Texas was 2013 (4-0). The Jayhawks have two series against Texas schools remaining this season (vs. Houston – May 10-12 and at Texas – May 16-18).

• Nett extended his hitting streak to 18 games, which is tied for the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Nett hit his fifth home run of the season and finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. He leads the team with 18 multi-hit games this season. Nett has reached base safely in 39 of 40 games this season and recorded a hit in 28 of the last 29 contests.

• Lanthier earned his third consecutive win and improved to 3-0 on the year.

• Shojinaga pushed his on-base streak to 16 games. He finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He has 17 multi-hit games and nine multi-RBI games this season.

• Ty Wisdom stretched his on-base streak to 12 games.

• Ben Hartl has reached base safely in each of the last 12 games.

• English has a 12-game on-base streak.

• Mike Koszewski extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Wichita State on Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.