⚾️ Kansas to Play West Virginia at Home This Weekend

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas West Virginia Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (6-1, 2.30 ERA) RHP Aidan Major (3-2, 3.64 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (3-1, 1.89 ERA) LHP Derek Clark (2-0, 2.25 ERA) Sun. 11:30 a.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (1-0, 5.49 ERA) LHP Tyler Switalski (1-1, 6.46 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas begins a seven-game homestand this weekend as the Jayhawks host the West Virginia Mountaineers. The three-game series will start on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas (15-11, 7-5 Big 12) dropped its game on Wednesday night at Wichita State by a score of 7-6. Despite the result, J’Briell Easley threw two scoreless innings in his first career start as a Jayhawk.

Last weekend, Kansas produced its first Big 12 sweep on the road since the 2014 season. The Jayhawks took three games against BYU in Provo, Utah. KU currently sits at fourth place in the Big 12 standings.

West Virginia (16-12, 5-4 Big 12), who is tied for fifth place in the Big 12, has conference series wins against Oklahoma and BYU this season. However, the Mountaineers did drop two-of-three games in their most recent league series to Oklahoma State. Reed Chumley leads the Mountaineers with a .316 batting average and is tied for the team lead with six home runs. Aidan Major, who has gone 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in seven starts, will get the nod on Friday for West Virginia.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Friday and Sunday’s games will also be available on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM).

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

AUTISM AWARENESS GAME

Saturday will be the second annual Autism Awareness Game. Kansas will be wearing special uniforms that feature a puzzle design to help raise awareness for autism. Fans attending the game will have an opportunity to get an autism awareness shirt by stopping at the marketing table in the concourse. Shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. A face painter and balloon artist will be setup for fans in the Family Fun Zone.

BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Kansas seniors Jake English and Reese Dutton each received Big 12 weekly honors, the conference office announced Monday. English was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Dutton was selected as Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.

English hit .500/.571/1.167 (6-for-12), with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, six runs scored, two walks and a 1.738 OPS. The Big 12 award was the first of his career.

Dutton recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts as he pitched eight dominant innings and allowed only one run at BYU on Thursday.

Dutton is the first Jayhawk since James Cosentino in 2017 to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice in the same season.

English and Dutton are the first Kansas duo to receive a Big 12 weekly award in the same week since Casey Burnham and Ryan Cyr on May 6, 2019.

MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Jake English and Dominic Voegele were both named to midseason All-American lists this week. English was a Midseason Second Team All-American by D1Baseball and Voegele earned a spot as a Midseason Second Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

English is tied for second in the Big 12 in walks (27), is third in slugging percentage (.714), tied for fourth in home runs (8) and fifth in on-base percentage (.504). He leads the team in batting average (.345), slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs, runs scored (30) and walks, while he is tied for the most total bases (60).

Voegele leads the nation among all freshmen with a 1.89 ERA. He has allowed one earned run in six of his seven starts this season. His only other start he allowed two earned runs. His 1.89 ERA also ranks 15th in the country.

HITS FOR TEACHERS

Michael Brooks started a campaign prior to the start of the 2023 season to personally donate $20 for every hit he had this season to Lawrence Schools Foundation to provide school supplies for teachers and students. He finished the 2023 season with 59 hits, making his donation $1,180.

Brooks has continued that initiative for the 2024 season. He is donating $20 for every hit and will make a $40 donation for each home run. This season, he already has 30 hits, three of which are home runs, to bring his current donation total to $660.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and West Virginia have met 33 times in program history with West Virginia holding a 19-14 advantage in the all-time series. Last season, Kansas won two-of-three games in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were ranked No. 19 and it was the first Big 12 series win on the road for KU since the 2018 season. The series win in Morgantown was only the second time the Jayhawks have won a series there (2015).

UP NEXT

Kansas will host the third annual Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT against Nebraska. The game will be played at Hoglund Ballpark for the first time after playing the last two seasons at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.