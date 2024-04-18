⚾️ Kansas Travels to Baylor for Weekend Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Baylor Fri. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-1, 2.50 ERA) RHP Mason Marriott (2-3, 4.47 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (4-2, 2.52 ERA) RHP Collin McKinney (3-3, 5.50 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBD LHP Mason Green (1-4, 5.68 ERA)



WACO, Texas – Kansas Baseball will head south this weekend as the Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears in a three-game weekend series that starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. KU is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the weekend.

Kansas (19-14, 7-8 Big 12) was schedule to play Omaha on Tuesday before it was canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. Last week, the Jayhawks went 4-0 against No. 20 Nebraska and Pacific. The Jayhawks defeated No. 20 Nebraska 13-11 in the Buck O’Neil Classic on April 9, and then earned their third weekend series sweep of the season against Pacific over the weekend.

KU has scored 71 runs in its last five games. That is the most runs in a five-game stretch since Feb. 25-March 7, 2004 vs. Oakland/UW-Milwaukee (71 runs). The Jayhawks scored 49 runs in their three-game series sweep of Pacific, including 16 runs in the sixth inning on Sunday to tie the program record for most runs scored in a single inning in program history. The 49 runs in a three-game series were the most in a three-game series at Kansas since 1993.

Baylor (17-18, 8-7 Big 12) has won nine out of its last 10 games and five of its last seven weekend series. The Bears currently sit in fifth place in the Big 12 standings and are on a five-game conference winning streak. Baylor picked up a sweep at BYU last weekend and took two out of three games from Cincinnati the weekend before. Enzo Apodaca has led the Baylor offense with a .368 batting average and 31 RBIs, while Mason Marriott has been the Friday guy for the Bears with a 2-3 record and 4.47 ERA.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

NOTHING BUT NETT

Kansas senior outfielder John Nett was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. The Big 12 award was the first of Nett’s career.

Nett hit .588/.667/1.176 (10-for-17), with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, nine runs scored, three walks and a 1.843 OPS in four games last week. He had multiple hits, at least one RBI and at least one run scored in all four games.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett currently has an active 11-game hitting streak, including five-straight multi-hit efforts. He has a hit in 21 of the last 22 games and has reached base safely in 32 of 33 games this season. Nett leads the team in batting average (.363), runs scored (37) and multi-hit games (15), while he is tied for the most doubles on the team with 14.

1-2 PUNCH

Reese Dutton and Dominic Voegele have started the first two games of every weekend this season.

Dutton, who transferred from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility, won six consecutive starts from Feb. 23-March 28. He was the first KU pitcher with six-straight wins since 1994. Dutton was also the first to have six wins in his first seven starts since 2001. Dutton is 7-1 with a 2.50 ERA this season.

Dutton is first in the Big 12 (tied for fourth nationally) in wins (7) and is second in innings pitched (54.0) and ERA (2.50).

Voegele has allowed three earned runs or less in all nine of his starts. His 2.52 ERA ranks third in the Big 12 and fifth in the nation among all freshmen. He is also fifth in the conference in innings pitched (50.0), ninth in strikeouts (50) and 10th in opponent batting average (.212).

Voegele recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts on April 13 against Pacific. The 10 strikeouts were the most by a Kansas freshman since John Quinn in 1984.

The true freshman was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer, but he elected to come play at KU instead of signing a pro contract.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Baylor have met 87 times in program history with Baylor holding a 60-27 advantage. Last season, Kansas swept Baylor in Lawrence for its first Big 12 series sweep since the 2019 season. Kansas scored 30 runs in the series, which was its most in a Big 12 series since 2009. The Jayhawks scored 12 runs on Friday and 13 runs on Saturday. The last time Kansas had at least 10 runs in back-to-back conference games was 2010.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday, April 23 to play Nebraska at 6:05 p.m. CT.