⚾ Kansas Travels to BYU for Three-Game Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas BYU Thu. 2 p.m. CT* RHP Reese Dutton (5-1, 2.57 ERA) RHP Ben Hansen (3-2, 5.58 ERA) Fri. 7 p.m. CT TBD TBD Sat. 2 p.m. CT TBD TBD

*First pitch was moved up to 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT due to the potential for inclement weather.

PROVO, Utah – Kansas Baseball will head to BYU for a series against the Cougars this weekend, beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. The three-game set will be the second of five Big 12 series on the road this season for the Jayhawks.

Kansas (12-10, 4-5 Big 12) was scheduled to play on Tuesday against Saint Louis, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. The Jayhawks were last in action against UCF last weekend. Kansas defeated UCF 13-3 on Friday night in Lawrence to secure its fifth-consecutive Friday victory, including three-straight in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks are ranked in the top five of the Big 12 in several team statistics. KU is third in ERA (4.06), doubles (54) and double plays turned (20), fourth in slugging percentage (.475) and fifth in on-base percentage (.392).

BYU (11-11, 4-5 Big 12) is the third of the four new Big 12 schools that Kansas will face this season. The Cougars have played West Virginia, Houston and Texas Tech in conference play to this point. BYU took two out of three games from Houston and dropped two out of three to West Virginia and Texas Tech. Infielder Easton Jones paces the Cougars offense with a .338 batting average and a 1.027 OPS, while Ben Hansen has been the game one pitcher for BYU this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the BYU Cougars YouTube channel, while Friday and Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Thursday and Saturday’s games will also be available on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM).

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

CRANFORD CYCLE

Collier Cranford hit for the cycle in Friday’s win against UCF. He finished 4-for-5 with a career high seven RBIs.

Cranford had an infield single in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the sixth and hit a grand slam in the seventh. He is only the third Jayhawk in the last 30 years to hit for the cycle. The other two Jayhawks were Connor McKay vs. Kansas State on May 10, 2013 and Jared Schweitzer vs. Hawaii on June 2, 2006.

FILTHY FRESHMAN

True freshman Dominic Voegele has started the second game of the weekend each week this season. He currently boasts an impressive 1.97 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his six starts. His 1.97 ERA is second in the country among true freshmen. Voegele ranks third in the Big 12 in opponent batting average (.186) and WHIP (1.03), fifth in ERA (1.97) and sixth in innings pitched (32.0).

Voegele was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer, but he elected to come play at KU instead of signing a pro contract.

DUTTON DOMINATING

Senior pitcher Reese Dutton has won five-straight starts and the last four have been quality starts. He is 5-1 with a 2.57 ERA this season.

Dutton, who transferred from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility, is the first KU pitcher to have five wins in his first six starts since Kodiak Quick in 2005. Quick was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Dutton is currently tied for first in the Big 12 in wins (5), is second in innings pitched (35.0), fifth in WHIP (1.09), seventh in opponent batting average (.206) and eighth in ERA (2.57). In conference games only, Dutton leads the league in wins (3) and innings pitched (20.0).

PLUS-PLUS PITCHING

The trio of Reese Dutton, Voegele and Patrick Steitz have started all six weekends and have combined for a 2.25 ERA, earning nine wins in their 18 starts. Kansas is the only team with three pitchers ranked in the top 10 in ERA in the Big 12.

Out of the bullpen, Hunter Cranton has not allowed an earned run in nine appearances this season (9.2 IP) and Kolby Dougan’s last five appearances have been scoreless (6.0 IP). Cranton has a 0.00 ERA and Dougan has a 1.29 ERA this season.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and BYU have played on 12 occasions dating back to 1968. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied up in the all-time series at 6-6. The teams last played in 2016 in Lawrence when BYU won all three games. Prior to that series, the Jayhawks swept the Cougars in a four-game series in Peoria, Arizona, to start the 2014 season. The Jayhawks are 1-2 all-time in Provo after playing a three-game series there in 2013.

UP NEXT

Kansas stays on the road as it travels to Wichita State on Wednesday, April 3. The Jayhawks and Shockers will play at 6 p.m. CT at Eck Stadium.