⚾ Kansas Travels to Cincinnati for Weekend Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Cincinnati Fri. 4 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (3-1, 2.05 ERA) RHP Seth Logue (0-1, 7.53 ERA) Sat. 1 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (2-0, 2.25 ERA) RHP Tommy Boba (0-2, 10.80 ERA) Sun. 11 a.m. CT RHP Patrick Steitz (2-1, 0.96 ERA) RHP Nathan Taylor (4-0, 6.38 ERA)



CINCINNATI – Kansas is set to play its first conference series on the road this weekend, beginning on Friday against Cincinnati at UC Baseball Stadium. The Jayhawks wrapped up a 6-2 homestand earlier this week.

On Tuesday night against Missouri, Kansas pitching recorded a season-high 18 strikeouts. That was the most strikeouts in a game since the 2017 season. Tegan Cain, Evan Shaw, Kolby Dougan and Ethan Lanthier all set season highs in strikeouts.

Kansas (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) won its opening conference series against No. 3 TCU last weekend in Lawrence. The series win was the program’s first series victory against a top-five ranked opponent since 2010 and the first at home since 2009. The conference opening series win was the first since 2014.

Cincinnati (10-8, 1-2 Big 12) split a two-game midweek series against Western Illinois earlier this week after dropping two of three to K-State last weekend in Manhattan. The Bearcats are led offensively by Josh Hegemann, who is hitting .432 this season and Kerrington Cross who leads the team in extra-base hits.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

ROTATION ROLLING

The trio of Reese Dutton, Dominic Voegele and Patrick Steitz have combined for a 1.78 ERA this season. The group has started all three weekends and earned seven wins in their 12 starts. Kansas is the only team with three pitchers ranked in the top 10 in ERA in the Big 12. Steitz is third in the league and 15th nationally with a 0.96 ERA, while Dutton is fifth with a 2.05 ERA and Voegele is seventh with a 2.25 ERA.

Dutton is a senior transfer from USC Upstate who came to Kansas for his final year of eligibility. Voegele is a true freshman who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer but elected to attend KU. Steitz transferred to Kansas from Central Arizona College where he spent the last two seasons.

DUTTON DOMINATED

Dutton was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday. He faced a previously undefeated and No. 3-ranked TCU squad on Friday night and tossed seven innings, allowing only one run, while striking out a season-high eight batters. He allowed his only run in the first inning and continued to get stronger as the game progressed. Dutton struck out the side in the fourth inning and ended the sixth and seventh innings with emphatic strikeouts to end his night.

Dutton is currently tied for third in the Big 12 in wins (3), is third in innings pitched (22.0) and fifth in opponent batting average (.181) and ERA (2.05).

GET ON BASE

Catcher Jake English and outfielder John Nett have reached base safely in all 15 games this season. The two seniors have been consistent at the plate all season. English is hitting .356 on the year with eight extra-base hits and Nett is batting .345 this season with eight extra-base hits. English also leads the team in walks, RBI and runs scored.

NOTHING BUT NETT

After starting the season 3-for-17 (.176) with no extra-base hits, Nett is since 17-for-41 (.415) with seven extra-base hits. The senior, who is a Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, reached base multiple times in all three games against No. 3 TCU. He is tied for the most multi-hit games on the team and has multiple hits in six of the last nine games.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Cincinnati have played only three times, all coming in a series at Cincinnati in 2018. Cincinnati swept the three-game set from the Jayhawks. This will be the first time the teams play with both being members of the Big 12. Cincinnati is the first of the four new Big 12 schools that KU will play this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will face Missouri for the second time in a one week stretch as the two teams will compete at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. The game will be at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 19.