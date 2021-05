LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to impending inclement weather in the Lawrence area Saturday, May 8, the originally scheduled 2 p.m. first pitch for Kansas baseball vs. Oklahoma State has been moved to 1 p.m.

The Jayhawks open the series Friday against the Cowboys at 6 p.m., at Hoglund Ballpark. The series concluding game is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday with all three games being broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.