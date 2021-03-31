⚾ Kansas Welcomes No. 5 Texas to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Kansas Jayhawks (15-8, 1-2 Big 12) are set to host their first Big 12 series of the season when they welcome No. 5 Texas (17-8, 4-2 Big 12) to Hoglund Ballpark April 1-3.

Kansas last played March 30, hosting Missouri for its first meeting since the 2012 season. After an eight-run, seventh inning the Jayhawks completed the comeback over the Tigers to earn their 15th win of the season 10-9. The eight runs scored in an inning were the most in any inning this season.

Daniel Hegarty earned his third victory of the season after appearing in relief in the seventh and pitching a scoreless eighth. Jonah Ulane recorded his fifth save of the season.

Anthony Tulimero launched his second home run of the season and finished with three RBI, while Tavian Josenberger tallied a two-RBI single that gave Kansas the go ahead runs Josenberger finished with three RBI in the victory.

Kansas faces the Longhorns for the first time in two years this weekend and hold a four-game winning streak over Texas. KU is 8-2 in its last ten games this season and entered its Big 12 opener against West Virginia on a seven-game winning streak.

Ryan Cyr, Cole Larsen and Eli Davis each are probable starters for this weekend against Texas. The last time Cyr pitched against the Longhorns, he pitched a nine-inning complete game shutout on only 86 pitches. He finished with six strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Davis aided in the series-sweeping victory in 2019, pitching four inning in the Sunday finale, while Ulane and Nathan Barry each made appearances.

It will be Cole Larsen’s first home Big 12 start of the year. He led KU to a 9-2 victory over WVU earlier this season.