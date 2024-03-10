⚾ Kansas Wins Series; Drops Finale to No. 3 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 3-ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. Despite the result, Kansas won the series marking its first series win against a top five opponent since 2010 and its first conference opening series win since 2014.

The Jayhawks (9-5, 2-1 Big 12) started off by building a four-run cushion in the first inning, but that was all the offense Kansas had for the day. TCU (14-2, 1-2 Big 12) scored the next 13 runs, which included four runs in the sixth and eight runs in the ninth inning.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas came out strong early. After Patrick Steitz worked around a couple runners for a scoreless top of the first inning, the Kansas offense went to work. John Nett and Kodey Shojinaga each singled to start the bottom of the first. A successful KU challenge with two outs kept the inning going and the Jayhawks took advantage. Michael Brooks hit an RBI single, Cooper Combs drew a bases loaded walk and Collier Cranford delivered a 2-run single to build a 4-0 lead for Kansas. All nine Jayhawks came to the plate in the first.

• TCU picked up a run in the second inning on a Luke Boyers RBI double to make the score 4-1. Boyers was thrown out on the playing trying to stretch the hit into a triple on a perfect relay throw from KU centerfielder Nett to Cranford to Brooks.

• The next three innings were scoreless for both teams partly due to the Kansas defense turning two inning-ending double plays.

• The Horned Frogs stringed together a four-run inning of their own in the sixth. Four hits, a walk and a hit by pitch put TCU up 5-4.

• In the ninth, TCU poured on eight runs on six hits, three walks and an error to bring the score to 13-4.

• Kansas was unable to get its offense going over the final four innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Zachary Cawyer (5-0)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO

Loss: Cooper Moore (0-1)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Keep the train moving!@colliercranford delivers a 2-run single to right field. BOT 1 | Kansas 4, TCU 0 pic.twitter.com/S4PQ6D2oeb — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 10, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Mixed feelings – fired up about the series win and fired up with how we competed today for the most part. (Tegan) Cain and (Hunter) Cranton were not available today after closing out the last two, so we did have to stretch a couple guys in the middle. We just didn’t punch anyone out after the first inning. They did a nice job at the plate. So mixed feelings but super fired up about the series win and looking forward to playing on Tuesday and getting back after it next week.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas had its six-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss at home this season (6-1).

• Kansas won its first conference opening series since 2014 at #10 Texas.

• Kansas won its second series all-time against TCU, including its first in Lawrence. The other series win was in Fort Worth during the 2013 season.

• Kansas turned three inning-ending double plays.

• Nett, English and Lenny Ashby have reached base safely in all 14 games.

• Ashby extended his hitting streak to nine games.

• Brooks pushed his on-base streak to 11 games.

• Shojinaga has a seven-game hitting streak.

UP NEXT

Kansas will wrap up its homestand with a game against Missouri on Tuesday, March 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.