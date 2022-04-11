⚾️ Kansas Wraps Up Homestand With Omaha on Tuesday

Kansas (13-17, 1-5 Big 12) vs. Omaha (14-15, 6-3 Summit) When April 12 Where Lawrence, Kan. // Hoglund Ballpark Live Video Watch Radio Jayhawk Sports Network Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas Social Media @KUBaseball | @kubaseball | Facebook

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Omaha Wed. 6 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-1, 6.12 ERA) RHP Jackson Gordon (0-2, 5.94 ERA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the Omaha Mavericks at Hoglund Ballpark on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. KU is riding a four-game home winning streak heading into Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Kansas (13-17, 1-5) is coming off a weekend sweep against Illinois State. The Jayhawks offense scored 29 runs and had double-digit hits in all three games. Offensively, Kansas has recorded at least 10 hits in a season-high five straight games.

On Sunday, redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty had his first career multi-home run game. He became the fifth Jayhawk this season with a multi-home run game this season (Nolan Metcalf, Jack Hammond, Tavian Josenberger, Chase Jans).

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna also hit a home run on Sunday and continues to be lethal at the plate. Ahuna currently ranks second in the nation in batting average (.446, first in the Big 12), seventh in on-base percentage (.541, first in the Big 12), 23rd in hits (50, tied for third in the Big 12), 33rd in slugging percentage (.741, fourth in the Big 12) and is tied for 7th in triples (4, first in the Big 12). Through the first 30 team games, Ahuna has the best batting average of any KU player in at least the last 20 seasons.

Redshirt junior righty Jake Adams will take the mound on Tuesday night for his fourth straight midweek start.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. CT for those attending the game. Tuesday’s game will be live streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Waco for a three-game series against Baylor beginning on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.