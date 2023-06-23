⚾ Kodey Shojinaga Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate Team Training Camp

DURHAM, N.C. – Kansas freshman All-American Kodey Shojinaga has earned an invitation to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, the organization announced today.

Shojinaga is one of 56 college players receiving an invite to participate in training camp, which features premier non-draft eligible college players. He becomes the first Jayhawk since 2018 (Ryan Zeferjahn) to earn an invitation to the team.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Shojinaga was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and earned Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. He was also an All-Big 12 Second Team selection at second base and a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

In his first season as a Jayhawk, Shojinaga set a Kansas freshman record with a .378 batting average, which led the team. He was also the team leader in hits (74), multi-hit games (20), on-base percentage (.421) and OPS (.947). In league play, he posted a .418 batting average and 41 hits, which were both a league best. Originally recruited as a catcher and converted to an infielder, Shojinaga had the seventh-highest batting average in the nation amongst true freshman and the second highest in the Big 12 at the conclusion of the regular season.

The training camp invitees will now compete for a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp. That group will represent the United States in a friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

All four Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The series begins on June 25 at 2 p.m. CT, with three games following over the next three days. Game two will be on June 26 at 5 p.m. CT, game three on June 27 at 6 p.m. CT, and game four on June 28 at 5 p.m. CT.