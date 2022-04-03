⚾️ KU Beats No. 4 Texas Tech 8-5 in Series Finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three-hit performances from redshirt senior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf and sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna helped the Kansas Jayhawks defeat the No. 4 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Vanderhei started on the mound and tossed a quality start.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Ryan Vanderhei (4-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 9 SO (matches career high)

Loss: Mason Molina (1-4)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas Tech took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Kansas responded immediately. Ahuna delivered an RBI double to score sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and Metcalf followed him up by hitting a two-run homer to left field.

• With the score at 3-1, Metcalf came up again in the third inning with Ahuna on first base and two outs. Metcalf drove an RBI double into the left-center field gap and Ahuna was able to score to make the lead 4-1.

• The Red Raiders scored a run in the top of the fourth, but KU added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth to extend the lead to 7-2. Freshman outfielder Chase Jans had an RBI triple, Josenberger hit an RBI single and redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond had an RBI single.

• Texas Tech trimmed the score to 7-5 after a three-run seventh inning, but Kansas would add an insurance run in the eighth on redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw’s RBI single.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nolan Metcalf. Metcalf had his first three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. His home run in the first inning gave KU the lead, one that they did not relinquish the remainder of the game. The three extra-base hits marked the first time in his career he had more than two extra-base hits in a game.

NUMBER OF THE GAME

4. Texas Tech entered the weekend ranked No. 4 in the country by Perfect Game. The victory was the first against a top five opponent this season and the first since KU won 7-4 in Lubbock last season against the No. 5 ranked Red Raiders.

QUOTABLE

“We needed a quality start out of Ryan Vanderhei today to give us an opportunity to win. He struck out nine guys and to strike guys out with runners on base was huge because Texas Tech is one of the best hitting teams in the country. His command of his slider today was special. Then, our guys clutched up offensively. Nolan Metcalf gets his first three-hit day of the season and Maui Ahuna gets three more hits today. It took an incredible performance of guys showing some toughness and grit. We grinded out a huge win today.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

NOTES

• Kansas earned its first win against a top five ranked opponent at Hoglund Ballpark since April 8, 2018 vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (17-3).

• The Kansas pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts. It is the seventh game this season that KU has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.

• Vanderhei matched his career high with nine strikeouts. Vanderhei struck out the side in the second inning.

• Metcalf went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. It was the first time in his career he had three extra-base hits.

• Ahuna went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.

• Ahuna has 13 multi-hit performances through the first 26 games, including seven three-hit contests.

• Josenberger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Josenberger had seven multi-hit games this season.

• Stone Hewlett recorded his first career save.

UP NEXT

Kansas (10-16) will travel to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday for a matchup against Mizzou at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on SEC Network and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.