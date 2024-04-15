⚾️ Nett Selected as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior outfielder John Nett was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. The Big 12 award is the first of Nett’s career.

Nett hit .588/.667/1.176 (10-for-17), with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, nine runs scored, three walks and a 1.843 OPS in four games last week. He had multiple hits, at least one RBI and at least one run scored in all four games.

On Sunday, Nett recorded his first career multi-homer game against Pacific with a leadoff home run in the first and fifth innings. He posted season highs of four runs, four RBIs and three extra-base hits on Sunday.

The Appleton, Wisconsin, native helped Kansas go undefeated last week with a 4-0 record, which included a win over No. 20 Nebraska and its third series sweep of the season against Pacific. Nett raised his season batting average from .331 at the start of the week to .363 at the end of the week.

Nett tied for the most total bases (20), doubles (4) and highest on-base percentage (.667) by a Big 12 player last week. This season, Nett is tied for fifth in the conference in doubles (14), is seventh in batting average (.363) and ninth in runs scored (37).

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett currently has an active 11-game hitting streak, including five-straight multi-hit efforts. He has a hit in 21 of the last 22 games and has reached base safely in 32 of 33 games this season. Nett leads the team in batting average (.363), runs scored (37) and multi-hit games (15), while he is tied for the most doubles on the team with 14.

Nett is the third Jayhawk to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season. Reese Dutton has won it twice and Lenny Ashby also received the accolade. Nett is the 17th player in Kansas history to win the honor. He is the fifth Jayhawk to be awarded a Big 12 weekly honor this season, joining Kodey Shojinaga, Jake English, Dutton and Ashby.

Kansas (19-14) will play at Omaha on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. Then, KU will travel to Baylor this weekend for a three-game series in Waco, beginning on Friday. The Jayhawks have won four consecutive games.