⚾️ No. 17 Longhorns Complete Comeback Against Kansas

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 17 ranked Texas Longhorns won the series finale 11-6 against the Kansas Jayhawks on a hot Sunday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas scored nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Jared Southard (2-1)

Final line: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO

Save: Aaron Nixon (6)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Kolby Dougan (1-3)

Final line: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB

HOW IT HAPPENED

• After a scoreless first inning, Cooper McMurray hit a two-out, solo home run in the second inning to give KU a 1-0 lead.

• McMurray came up clutch again in the fourth inning when he smacked a ball off the top of the fence in right field for a two-out, two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0.

• In the fifth inning, Tom Lichty dropped an RBI single in front of the left fielder that ended up rolling all the way to the wall. Jack Hammond also scored on the play to make the score 5-0.

• Texas (39-17, 14-10) found its way on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with two runs, one on a home run by Mitchell Daly and the other on a sacrifice fly. That cut the KU lead to 5-2.

• The Longhorns would then go on to score five runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. Skyler Messinger hit a grand slam to make the score 7-5.

• KU cut the game to 7-6 in the top of the eighth on a Lichty sacrifice fly.

• Texas opened up the game with three home runs in the eighth. Eric Kennedy hit a two-run homer and then Murphy Stehly and Austin Todd hit back-to-back solo homers.

NOTES

• Kansas finished the season with a 20-35 record and a 4-20 mark in conference play.

• Maui Ahuna finished the season on a 20-game hitting streak. His average this season was .396, which is the highest since Joe DeMarco hit .429 in 1997 (minimum 75 at-bats).

• Cooper McMurray hit his ninth home run of the season.