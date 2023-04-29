⚾️ Oklahoma Beats Kansas 11-6 on Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. – In game two of a three-game series, the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 11-6 on Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Sophomore Chase Jans had a multi-hit day and four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma (23-20, 8-9 Big 12) burst out to an early lead on Saturday. Three runs in the second inning and four in the third had the Sooners ahead 7-0 after three innings. Five of the seven runs scored via home run for OU, with Sebastian Orduno hitting a two-run shot in the second and John Spikerman connecting on a three-run homer in the third.

The Jayhawks offense went to work in the top of the fourth to close the gap. A fielding error, single and fielder’s choice loaded the bases for KU with no outs. Redshirt sophomore Mike Koszewski hit a two-out, two-run single through the right side. Next up was sophomore Chase Jans who pounced on the very first pitch he saw. Jans took a belt-high pitch out to right field for a three-run home run. Jans’ seventh homer of the season made the score 7-5.

Kansas threatened in the sixth inning with runners on first and second with two outs. Senior Cole Elvis gave a 3-2 pitch a ride to center field, but a diving catch by the Oklahoma center fielder ended the inning with no runs crossing the plate.

After earning back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the seventh, Oklahoma capitalized on the opportunity. A sacrifice bunt followed by a sacrifice fly pushed the Sooners lead to 8-5. Spikerman came up next and hit his second home run of the game to give the Sooners a 10-5 advantage.

The Jayhawks got a run back in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Jans. However, a pinch-hit home run from Easton Carmichael in the bottom of the eighth once again made the Sooners advantage five runs. The scoring ended at 11-6.

Junior Sam Ireland started for Kansas and worked a scoreless first inning, but he ran into trouble after that. Hunter Cranton followed Ireland and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Braden Carmichael (4-0)

Final line: 5.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Save: Will Carsten (1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Sam Ireland (4-6)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 BB, 0 SO

QUOTABLE

“I think we played similar to how we played yesterday. We outhit them, but we gave them too many free passes in the middle. We have to win the freebie award tomorrow and win the strike zone. Our guys are competing at a high level and we’ll certainly be ready to go.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

NOTES

• Jake English has now reached base safely in his last 19 games.

• Michael Brooks extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

• Shojinaga pushed his hitting streak to nine games. He went 2-for-5 with a double and run scored. Shojinaga has 14 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the team.

• Jans extended his hitting streak to eight games. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. The home run was his seventh of the season. Jans also has 14 multi-hit games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas (21-22, 6-11 Big 12) looks to win the series against Oklahoma in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon in Norman. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.