Position Breakdown: Catchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball enters the 2020 season with three returning catchers and two newcomers that will via for playing time behind the plate to replace the efforts of Jaxx Groshans.

Returners: Brooks Asher, Jackson Cobb, Nolan Metcalf

Key Departures: Jaxx Groshans

Newcomers: Anthony Tulimero, Logan Williams

Brooks Asher | Senior | Hastings, Nebraska

Asher played in 22 games last season and started 10, finishing with a .216 average in 37 plate appearances. The senior from Hastings, Nebraska has played in 47 career games and holds a .264 career average.

Nolan Metcalf | Junior | Granger, Indiana

Metcalf played at first base last season, but has spent time as a catcher in high school. Played in 44 games in 2019 with 27 starts, and logged seven doubles, four home runs and 23 runs batted in.

Jackson Cobb | R-Freshman | Topeka, Kansas

Cobb did not play last season due to injury, and will compete for playing time as a catcher or designated hitter.

Anthony Tulimero | Freshman | Temecula, California

Tulimero was a three-time letter winner in baseball at Vista Murrieta High School and was named a 2018 Perfect Game Underclass High Honorable Mention All-American and the 2019 San Diego High School County Player of the Year. Tulimero could split time as a catcher and infielder for the Jayhawks.

Logan Williams | Junior | Kailua, Hawaii

Williams is a transfer from Yavapai Community College and played in 47 games for the Roughriders last season. The junior finished last season with a .311 average and 29 RBI.