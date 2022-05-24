⚾️ Reaction from Coach Price's Retirement

"I cannot say enough good things about Ritch Price. I worked with him in 2009, 2010 and some of 2011. He is a father figure to me. In the time I worked for Ritch, he taught me an awful lot about coaching and about baseball at a very high level in the Big 12. But, what he really taught me was how to treat people. He treated people as good as anyone I have ever been around in my life. He is the most positive person I have ever been around in college baseball. Part of him retiring bothers me because the game is not going to be as good without Ritch Price in it. He is by far one of the best college baseball coaches in the history of the game, I believe. It has nothing to do with baseball or wins and losses or numbers – it has everything to do with the person he is and the positive mantra that he put on the game and the amount of people he affected in a positive way."

John Szefc, Head Baseball Coach at Virginia Tech