⚾️ Reaction from Coach Price's Retirement
LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Sunday evening, head coach Ritch Price announced his retirement after 20 seasons leading the Kansas Baseball program. Messages and words of gratitude have poured in for Skip. Below are some of our favorites.
One of the best humans I have EVER been around! Thank you for everything Skip❤️ https://t.co/4kLx8IxSAP
— Cooper McMurray (@CoopMc9) May 23, 2022
Thank you for everything Skipper! You’ve helped me achieve so many dreams so far! You will be missed. ❤️ https://t.co/x5mJNrhLr6
— Devin Neal💨 (@Dev_Neal23) May 22, 2022
"I cannot say enough good things about Ritch Price. I worked with him in 2009, 2010 and some of 2011. He is a father figure to me. In the time I worked for Ritch, he taught me an awful lot about coaching and about baseball at a very high level in the Big 12. But, what he really taught me was how to treat people. He treated people as good as anyone I have ever been around in my life. He is the most positive person I have ever been around in college baseball. Part of him retiring bothers me because the game is not going to be as good without Ritch Price in it. He is by far one of the best college baseball coaches in the history of the game, I believe. It has nothing to do with baseball or wins and losses or numbers – it has everything to do with the person he is and the positive mantra that he put on the game and the amount of people he affected in a positive way."John Szefc, Head Baseball Coach at Virginia Tech
This man did not change my life he saved it. I’ll never forget the call from my hospital bed when Skip told me that no matter what, he will help me recover and watch me earn my degree. The GREATEST man walking this planet. Thank you for everything Skip, you deserve the world. https://t.co/9zC7vqeMC1
— Antonio Garcia (@Antonio__G38) May 22, 2022
One of the best men walking the earth! Thank you, Skip #RockChalk @KUBaseball @KUAthletics https://t.co/afkxTCWPNA
— Stephen Villines (@slimstevie) May 22, 2022
I love you Skipper! Thank you for literally everything! #RockChalk https://t.co/Skjt6eD3Nl
— Walter Marciel (@wm808) May 23, 2022
"Ritch Price is simply the best. He always treated everyone he came in contact with in a first-class manner. He was extremely loyal to his players and his coaching staffs at KU. I know how much he will miss being in the dugout with his players, he lived for it. I wish nothing but the best for Coach Price as he now gets to enjoy the next phase of his life."Reggie Christiansen, Head Baseball Coach at Sacramento State
The greatest! Thank you Skip for everything ❤️💙 https://t.co/N08aCut7qi
— Dylan Ditzenberger (@DylanDitz) May 23, 2022
This man has meant so much to so many that it’s hard to even know where to start.
Beyond grateful to have played and worked for Skip.
Here’s to the best human walking the planet!#ThankYou #ForeverAJayhawk #RockChalk https://t.co/c5SkJbsLBF
— Eric Peterson (@EricPeterson713) May 22, 2022
Skip is a world-class human being. Gave everything he had to this program for 20 years. Grateful for his selflessness and commitment to generations of Jayhawks. For a man who shows exceptional gratitude to everyone who touches his program, thank YOU, Coach. https://t.co/xMMhxFtGIT
— Travis Goff (@tgoff11) May 23, 2022
"I’ve known Coach Price for over 30 years. He is a Hall of Famer both on and off the field. Skip is the coach that every parent should want their son to play for. He stands for everything that is good about college baseball. I’m proud to be a member of his coaching tree and I know college baseball will not be the same without him."Lindsay Meggs, Head Baseball Coach at Washington
I owe so much to this man right here. For all your hard work, dedication, and giving me a shot to start my career in your program, Thanks Skip. Congratulations on one hell of a career! https://t.co/eQlqSyXvkF
— Ben Nicholas (@BenNick222) May 22, 2022
To the man that got me my start in baseball, I owe you everything Skipper. You taught me my work ethic, how to become a better man, and how to bring joy to the field every day I showed up. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me kickstarting my career, I owe you the world https://t.co/NUhrQUDahd
— Colton Lovelace (@colton_lovelac) May 22, 2022
What a legend. Privilege to play for such an amazing coach. Rock Chalk for life! https://t.co/ev0WONFsPt
— Michael Tinsley (@Sirtinsalot) May 22, 2022
Thank you for everything you did for the program and myself Big Time! #JayhawkForLife https://t.co/hkTz025lhb
— Cameron Selik (@CSelik44) May 22, 2022