Baseball

⚾️ Reaction from Coach Price's Retirement

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Sunday evening, head coach Ritch Price announced his retirement after 20 seasons leading the Kansas Baseball program. Messages and words of gratitude have poured in for Skip. Below are some of our favorites.

"I cannot say enough good things about Ritch Price. I worked with him in 2009, 2010 and some of 2011. He is a father figure to me. In the time I worked for Ritch, he taught me an awful lot about coaching and about baseball at a very high level in the Big 12. But, what he really taught me was how to treat people. He treated people as good as anyone I have ever been around in my life. He is the most positive person I have ever been around in college baseball. Part of him retiring bothers me because the game is not going to be as good without Ritch Price in it. He is by far one of the best college baseball coaches in the history of the game, I believe. It has nothing to do with baseball or wins and losses or numbers – it has everything to do with the person he is and the positive mantra that he put on the game and the amount of people he affected in a positive way."

John Szefc, Head Baseball Coach at Virginia Tech

"Ritch Price is simply the best. He always treated everyone he came in contact with in a first-class manner. He was extremely loyal to his players and his coaching staffs at KU. I know how much he will miss being in the dugout with his players, he lived for it. I wish nothing but the best for Coach Price as he now gets to enjoy the next phase of his life."

Reggie Christiansen, Head Baseball Coach at Sacramento State

"I’ve known Coach Price for over 30 years. He is a Hall of Famer both on and off the field. Skip is the coach that every parent should want their son to play for. He stands for everything that is good about college baseball. I’m proud to be a member of his coaching tree and I know college baseball will not be the same without him."

Lindsay Meggs, Head Baseball Coach at Washington

