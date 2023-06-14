⚾ Reeder Selected to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior designated hitter Janson Reeder was named to the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Reeder was already selected to the All-Big 12 First Team as a designated hitter last month. The junior transfer from Cowley Community College made his transition to Division I this season and led the Jayhawks with a .558 slugging percentage.

“Janson had a great year and is well deserving of this honor,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “He’s an incredible worker and outstanding teammate. We are very thankful that he’s a Jayhawk!”

Reeder also tied for the most doubles (16) and triples (2) on the team, while being second in home runs (12), total bases (111) and OPS (.929) and third in RBIs (45) and stolen bases (6). Reeder recorded 16 multi-hit games and had 12 multi-RBI contests this season. He posted a .614 slugging percentage in Big 12 play this season.

Reeder is the 25th Kansas player in program history to receive ABCA All-Region honors and the first since 2018.

The teams are voted on by members of ABCA and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee.

Reeder’s 2023 Statistics

Overall: .278/.374/.561, 16 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 34 R, 21 BB, 105 TB in 51 games (49 starts)

Conference: .295/.366/.614, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 10 R, 6 BB, 54 TB in 23 games (22 starts)