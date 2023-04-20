🎙Jayhawker Podcast: Rob Thomson

Today on the Jayhawker we’re talking to Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson. The former Jayhawk and Detroit Tigers catcher and third basement took the Phillies all the way to the National League Pennant in his first season at the helm. As baseball season heats up we’re taking a look back at our conversation recorded in January when Rob was back in town to help.

