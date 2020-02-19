⚾ SERIES PREVIEW: at Charleston Southern

OPPONENT PREVIEW: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are coached by George Schaefer, who was named interim head coach Jan. 1, 2020, following the departure of Adam Ward. Schaefer previously served as the pitching coach for CSU from the fall of 2016.

• Charleston Southern is led at the plate by Ryan Stoudemire, who is the team leader in batting average (.417), doubles (2), walks (4), total bases (10) and RBI (3). Stoudemire is also tied for the team lead in hits (5) and home runs (1). Connor Aldrich (5), Christian Maggio (4) and Shane Kelleher (3) are the only Buccaneers to have three-or-more hits this season.

• CSU has four pitchers have made starts this season – Peyton Schofield, Jaret Bennett, Cam Weinberger and Daniel Padysak. Schofield holds a 0.00 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with one strikeout, while Bennett is the team leader in strikeouts (7) in five innings pitched.