⚾ SERIES PREVIEW: at Charleston Southern
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball continues its road trip to start the 2020 season at Charleston Southern Feb. 21-23 at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
Kansas at Charleston Southern (Probable Starters)
Thursday: Feb. 20 has been rescheduled to Saturday
Friday: Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. (Ryan Cyr)*
Saturday: Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. (Everhett Hazelwood), 4 p.m. (Cole Larsen)
Sunday: Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. (Eli Davis)
Where: Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer
– Central times listed above
* ESPN+
KANSAS VS. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
- Kansas enters the four-game series against Charleston Southern, 2-1, with a series victory over Belmont. CSU opened the season vs Maryland and hosted Rider for a three-game series, losing all four games. Kansas and Charleston Southern will play for the first time Thursday, Feb. 20.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
- Kansas is tied for 26th in the NCAA in home runs per game (1.33). The Jayhawks have home runs from Benjamin Sems, James Cosentino (twice) and Skyler Messinger.
- The Jayhawks average one double play per game and are tied for 31st in the NCAA.
- Casey Burnham is tied for fourth in the NCAA in doubles (4) and doubles per game (1.33).
- Jack Wagner is tied for 11th in the NCAA in stolen bases per game (1.00) and 16th in stolen bases (3).
BIG 12 RANKINGS
- Casey Burnham leads the Big 12 with four doubles, averaging 1.33 doubles per game.
- James Cosentino is tied for second in the Big 12 in home runs with two.
- Jack Wagner is second in the Big 12 in stolen bases (3).
OPPONENT PREVIEW: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are coached by George Schaefer, who was named interim head coach Jan. 1, 2020, following the departure of Adam Ward. Schaefer previously served as the pitching coach for CSU from the fall of 2016.
• Charleston Southern is led at the plate by Ryan Stoudemire, who is the team leader in batting average (.417), doubles (2), walks (4), total bases (10) and RBI (3). Stoudemire is also tied for the team lead in hits (5) and home runs (1). Connor Aldrich (5), Christian Maggio (4) and Shane Kelleher (3) are the only Buccaneers to have three-or-more hits this season.
• CSU has four pitchers have made starts this season – Peyton Schofield, Jaret Bennett, Cam Weinberger and Daniel Padysak. Schofield holds a 0.00 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with one strikeout, while Bennett is the team leader in strikeouts (7) in five innings pitched.
NEWCOMER IMPACT
- Seven newcomers played against the Belmont Bruins with Anthony Tulimero, Logan Williams, Zach Hanna, Blake Ebo and Everhett Hazelwood all earning starts in the three-game series. Tuliermo, a freshman from Temecula, California, started all-three games of the Belmont series behind the plate, tallying two successful throw outs and a pick off at first base.
UP NEXT
Following the series with Charleston Southern, Kansas returns to the road and will play a four-game neutral tournament, the First Pitch Invitational, in Greenville, South Carolina, at Fluor Field against Michigan State, Ball State (twice) and Western Carolina.