⚾ Start Time of Friday’s Conference Opener Adjusted

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball’s conference opener against No. 3 TCU on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark has been moved up to a 5:00 p.m. CT start. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas (7-4) plays No. 3 TCU this weekend in a three-game series. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.