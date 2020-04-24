📸 Through The Lens | Walkoff

Kansas Athletics staff photographer Jeff Jacobsen shares his memories of what he saw “Through the Lens” from his 23-year career with the Jayhawks.

One of my hard and fast rules when covering a baseball game is to make sure I am somewhere along the third-base line of a tie game entering the ninth inning. This series of photographs from KU’s game against Texas, in April 2015, will clarify why I follow that rule religiously.

I moved from the first base photo bay to my third base position as the game entered the ninth inning tied 4-4. Down to their last out in the bottom of the inning, Jayhawk senior Connor McKay blasted the first pitch high and deep. As McKay watched the ball rocket out of the park and crash halfway up a light pole, players streamed out of the dugout jumping and screaming with joy as McKay’s celebratory trot around the bases began.

Reaching home plate, McKay’s teammates engulfed him as they ripped off his jersey. After a chest bump from Head Coach Ritch Price and more hugs, two teammates stuffed a towel full of shaving cream into his face. A dousing from a Gatorade bucket of water capped the celebration that took less than five minutes of whirlwind fun.