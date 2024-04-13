⚾️ Voegele, Kansas Win Series with 12-3 Victory Against Pacific

LAWRENCE, Kan. – True freshman Dominic Voegele recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts as Kansas secured a series win with a 12-3 victory over Pacific on Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas has scored double-digit runs in three consecutive games.

Voegele collected his fifth-straight quality start and fourth win of the season as he allowed three runs over six innings. Kodey Shojinaga had four hits and Ben Hartl had three hits for a second consecutive day, while John Nett added a pair of doubles and Michael Brooks hit his third home run of the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Pacific (6-28) scored first on Saturday with an RBI triple by Gabe Camacho in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

• Kansas (18-14) evened up the game in the bottom of the first. The Jayhawks put together a two-out rally as Shojinaga doubled and Brooks walked to setup Hartl for an RBI single. That tied the game at 1-1.

• KU opened up the game in the third with a six-run frame. After Shojinaga started the inning with a single, Brooks launched a two-run homer. The home run was his third of the weekend.

• Mike Koszewski came up later in the third inning with the bases loaded and hit an RBI single. A couple batters later English hit a two-run single, which was followed by an RBI single from Shojinaga. The six-run inning gave Kansas a 7-1 advantage.

• The Tigers got two runs back in the fourth inning on a Tony Otis RBI double and an RBI single by Andre Vidal. Kansas maintained a 7-3 lead at the end of the inning.

• Hartl provided the next offense for Kansas as he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. The homer extended the KU lead to 8-3.

• Shojinaga drove in his second run of the day in the seventh inning on an RBI single to right.

• The Jayhawks added three more runs in the eighth inning. Ty Wisdom scored on a throwing error, Koszewski had an RBI groundout and Nett hit an RBI double. That wrapped up the scoring at 12-3.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Dominic Voegele (4-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 10 SO

Loss: Bryce Cruz (0-4)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 0 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dominic Voegele: The true freshman, who was a 2023 MLB Draft pick, continues his success this season as he earned his fourth win on the year and fifth-straight quality start. Voegele recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts, with the final strikeout coming on his final batter.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

That’s a career-high 10K’s for @VoegeleDominic 👏 END 6 | Kansas 7, Pacific 3 pic.twitter.com/SEN5frYoNY — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 13, 2024

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I don’t try to do too much out there and make it too complicated. I just try to settle in, do my thing and get the guy out. I felt like my fastball was really working well today. I mixed in the curveball and slider a little bit which helped it play, but being able to locate the fastball really did it.“ – Dominic Voegele

“Dom was really aggressive with his fastball today and put some guys away with the fastball up. He’s got a great arsenal, he’s a great athlete and he’s a great competitor.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

• Kansas has scored at least 10 runs in three consecutive games. That marks the first time this season with three-straight double-digit run games.

• Kansas pitching recorded 14 strikeouts on Saturday. The Jayhawks’ pitching staff has 10+ strikeouts in 15 games this season.

• Voegele earned his fourth win of the season and his fifth-straight quality start. He finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

• Shojinaga matched his career high of four hits. He also had four hits on Friday night.

• Nett tallied his team-high 14th multi-hit game of the season after hitting two doubles in the game.

• Hartl has back-to-back three-hit games. He blasted his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

• Brooks hit his sixth home run of the season and his third of the series. He extended his hitting streak to a team-high 13 games. Brooks is personally donating $20 for every hit and $40 for every home run this season to the Lawrence Schools Foundation. His donation total is up to $940 this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will finish the series against Pacific on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.