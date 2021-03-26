⚾ Weekend Schedule at West Virginia Altered

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The schedule for this weekend’s series between Kansas and West Virginia at Monongalia County Ballpark has been altered.

The two teams will play a Saturday doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m., CT. The second game of the doubleheader will be approximately 30 minutes after Game 1, and will take the place of the original series finale, scheduled for Sunday. There is heavy rain expected in the Morgantown area on Sunday.

The Jayhawks (13-6) and Mountaineers (8-8) will still open their series as originally scheduled tonight at 5:30 p.m., CT, before playing the two games on Saturday and completing the series.