⚾ Four Home Runs Power Jayhawks Past Islanders 13-7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Kansas offense produced its first double-digit scoring game of the season as the Jayhawks defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 13-7 on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

Collier Cranford, Kodey Shojinaga, Lenny Ashby and Jake English all hit home runs in the 13-run effort. Hunter Cranton, Evan Shaw and Ethan Lanthier all had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with one run in the first inning and three runs in the second.

• Kansas responded in the bottom of the second with five runs to take the lead. Cranford hit a line drive 2-run homer to left field and Shojinaga, the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, mashed a 2-out, go-ahead 3-run homer himself that put KU ahead 5-4 after two innings.

• The Jayhawks added another run via the long ball in the third inning on a solo homer when Ashby, the New Mexico transfer, drilled a ball out to center field. The solo home run extended the Kansas lead to 6-4.

• The Islanders evened up the game at 6-6 in the fourth on a 2-run single by Drake Kerr.

• Kansas regained the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Michael Brooks down the left field line.

• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi again tied it up in the sixth with an RBI single by Sebastian Trinidad. The unearned run made the score 7-7.

• KU finally took the lead for good in the seventh inning on a towering solo home run off the bat of English that gave the Jayhawks an 8-7 advantage.

• In the eighth, the Jayhawks added five insurance runs. Two bases loaded walks, sacrifice flies by English and John Nett and a RBI single by Cranford extended the lead to 13-7.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Hunter Cranton (1-0)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Austin Dean (0-1)

Final line: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Collier Cranford: The middle infielder, who transferred to KU from LSU prior to the 2023 season, had a career-high four hits on Tuesday night. He finished 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. His three RBIs also matched his career high.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME



VAMO LENNY VAMO pic.twitter.com/eS8DWq8opX — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) February 21, 2024



After Ashby’s home run in the third inning, the dugout celebrated his first home run of the season.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was fired up with the effort. At the time, I wasn’t fired up about being down 4-0, but I like the way we bounced back and took the lead in the second and extended the lead in the third. They came back and tied it in the fourth and then we took the lead in the fifth. They tied it in the sixth and we took the lead in the seventh. We responded which is something that great teams have to do. I was super pleased with the effort.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

“They came out and threw the first punch. I think that woke us up a little bit. I feel like everyone was locked in from start to finish. We stuck to our approach hitting the ball in the middle of the field and taking what they give us. It was great and I thought the pitchers did a great job filling up the zone and throwing strikes and the hitters we stuck to our plan. Everyone had a part in this tonight, and it was a great team win.” – Collier Cranford

• Kansas hit a season-high four home runs on Tuesday night. The four homers are the most since May 19, 2023 at Texas Tech (4).

• The two home runs by Kansas in the second inning marked the first time this season with multiple home runs in the same frame. The last time Kansas had two home runs in the same inning was May 19, 2023 at Texas Tech.

• Kansas matched its season high with 10 walks.

• Kansas improved to 6-4 all-time at Whataburger Field.

• Cranford had a career-high four hits and tied his career high with three RBIs. He finished 4-for-5 on the night.

• English has three home runs in the last two games.

• Ashby hit his first home run as a Jayhawk.

• Shojinaga hit his third home run of the season.

• Brooks drew a career-high four walks.

UP NEXT

Kansas will make the drive north to Round Rock, Texas, to play in the Karbach Round Rock Classic from Feb. 23-25 against Texas State, Washington State and Kentucky.