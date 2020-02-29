🥽 Jayhawks Place Second at Big 12 Championships with Program Record in Points

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving closed out the Big 12 Championships with a program-record 831 points and a second-place finish inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park.

It was another strong performance for the Jayhawks on the final day of the championships. The night began with sophomore Dewi Blose claiming silver in the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:54.34 final time. The finish gave Blose her second top-three finish of the championships after claiming bronze in the 100-yard backstroke on day three.

Later in the night, sophomore Kate Steward won the 200-yard breaststroke final, and set a new Kansas school record, finishing the event in 2:10.68. The win gave Steward her second Big 12 Championship performance, as well as her second record-breaking performance, of the meet. She was joined on the podium by senior Haley Downey, who claimed silver in the event with a time of 2:13.95, and junior Dannie Dilsaver who finished fourth with a 2:24.50 final time.

Kansas closed out the meet by placing second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The foursome group of seniors Carly Straight, Jenny Nusbaum, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and junior Manon Manning finished the event in 3:19.72.

Following the conclusion of the relay, it was announced that freshman Jiayu Chen was named a Big 12 Championship co-diver of the meet. In her three events on the week, she won the 3-meter, placed second in the 1-meter and fifth in the platform dive.

In total, the Jayhawks finished the championships with five broken school records in events to go along with the program-best 831 team total point mark.

Key Race Results

Dewi Blose claimed silver in the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:54.61 final time.

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:56.34.

Lauryn Parrish finished eighth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:01.55.

Jenny Nusbaum placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.04.

Greta Olsen claimed fourth place in the 200-yard butterfly with a final time of 2:00.38.

Crissie Blomquist won bronze in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:58.13.

Kate Steward won the 100-yard breaststroke, and set a new Kansas record, with a 2:10.68 final time.

Haley Downey won silver in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 2:13.95 final time.

Dannie Dilsaver placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 2:14.50.

The Kansas relay team of seniors Amato-Hanner, Nusbaum and Carly Straight combined with junior Manon Manning won silver in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:19.72.

Diving Results