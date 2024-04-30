⚾️ Kansas and Wichita State Set for Wednesday Night at Hoglund Ballpark

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Wichita State Wed. 6 p.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (2-0, 7.12 ERA) RHP Brady Hamilton (1-3, 6.27 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding a six-game winning streak, Kansas will host Wichita State at Hoglund Ballpark on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT as Kansas looks to continue its recent hot stretch in which the Jayhawks have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Kansas (25-15) has matched its overall win total from 2023 with 11 regular season games still remaining on the schedule. The Jayhawks swept Texas Tech last weekend for their fourth weekend series sweep of the season. All three wins against Texas Tech were in comeback fashion.

KU currently ranks in the top five of the Big 12 in multiple team statistics. The Jayhawks are second (ninth nationally) in doubles (98), tied for second in double plays turned (38), third in batting average (.303), on-base percentage (.410), slugging percentage (.505), runs per game (7.8), ERA (4.59) and fourth in RBI (304) and WHIP (0.63). Kansas is the only team in the Big 12 that’s top three in both hitting and pitching.

Wichita State (22-23) heads to Lawrence on the heels of a Tuesday night game at Oklahoma State. The Shockers started the season 19-10 but have gone 3-13 over their last 16 contests. Derek Williams leads Wichita State with a .333 batting average and 12 home runs this season.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

PROMOTION

Wednesday is the Salute to Service game at Hoglund Ballpark. Fans attending the game will receive a Kansas Baseball camouflage koozie, while supplies last.

BIG 12 REWIND

Kansas has won four Big 12 series this season (vs. #3 TCU, sweep at BYU, at Baylor, sweep vs. Texas Tech). That is the most conference series wins since the 2017 season when the Jayhawks also won four Big 12 series. The two Big 12 series wins on the road mark the first time with multiple league series wins on the road since the 2014 season.

NOTHING BUT NETT

Senior outfielder John Nett currently has an 18-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He is hitting .434 (33-for-76), with eight doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 13 walks during that stretch. The stretch has raised his batting average from .314 to .370.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett leads the team with 18 multi-hit games this season. He has a hit in 28 of the last 29 games and has reached base safely in 39 of 40 games this season.

Nett is second in the Big 12 in batting average (.370), seventh in runs (47) and tied for eighth in hits (60). He leads the team in multi-hit games (19), batting average, runs scored and is tied for the most total bases (92).

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Wichita State have met 88 times in a series that dates back to 1952. Wichita State leads the all-time series 52-36. Despite the advantage being in the Shockers favor, Kansas swept Wichita State in a home-and-home series last season. The season series sweep was the first for KU since the 2015 season. Kansas dropped its matchup earlier this season at Wichita State by a score of 7-6 on April 3.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head down the road to Manhattan, Kansas, to play Kansas State in a three-game series this weekend, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.