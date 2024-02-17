⚾ Kansas Falls to Illinois-Chicago on Saturday in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks fell 13-6 to Illinois-Chicago at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday afternoon. Junior Ben Hartl hit a three-run homer for his first home run as a Jayhawk and junior Chase Diggins drove in a pair of runs in his Kansas debut. The Jayhawks rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning, but a five-run UIC eighth inning was the difference.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• UIC scored first with two unearned runs in the third inning. A fielding error with two outs setup Kendall Ewell for an RBI single and a wild pitch brought in the second run.

• The Flames loaded the bases in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Nagelbach extended the lead to 3-0.

• Kansas responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two runners on and two outs, junior Chase Diggins hit a double into the gap in left-center field to bring home Lenny Ashby and Collier Cranford. The 2-run double made the score 3-2 in favor of UIC.

• Illinois-Chicago started the top of the sixth inning with a leadoff walk, infield single and a bunt single to load the bases. AJ Henkle brought in one run on an RBI single and Ewell brought in a second run on an RBI fielder’s choice to bring the score to 5-2.

• With two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Hartl connected on his first career home run as a Jayhawk. The three-run homer tied the game at 5-5.

• UIC responded right away with five runs in the eighth inning. The five-run frame was highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of James Harris. The big inning brought the score to 10-5.

• Jake English and Collier Cranford both walked to begin the bottom of the eighth. Three batters later, John Nett was able to bring in English to push the score to 10-6.

• The Flames added three more runs in the top of the ninth to make the score 13-6.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Vincent Trapani (1-0)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Kolby Dougan (0-1)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ben Hartl: The transfer from Heartland Community College came up huge with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The game-tying blast was his first home run and first hit as a Jayhawk. He also drew two walks to bring his season total to five, which is the most on the team.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

Hartl’s game-tying three-run homer evened the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas (0-2) will play the third and final game of the series against Illinois-Chicago at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday at Whataburger Field. The game will be broadcast on FloBaseball and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.