⚾️ Kansas Hosts Texas Tech at Hoglund Ballpark This Weekend

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Tech Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-2, 3.05 ERA) LHP Ryan Free (5-0, 5.10 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (5-2, 2.89 ERA) RHP Kyle Robinson (4-4, 3.76 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBD RHP Mac Heuer (4-3, 5.27 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Kansas Jayhawks will return to Hoglund Ballpark for the first time in 12 days this weekend as Texas Tech comes to town for a three-game series.

Kansas (22-15, 9-9 Big 12) completed a season sweep of Nebraska on Tuesday night with a 9-4 victory in Lincoln. Last weekend, KU earned a conference series win at Baylor with two wins on Sunday by scores of 8-4 and 12-2 in eight innings. The Jayhawks have scored at least eight runs in eight of their last nine games.

With the two wins at Baylor, Kansas has now won two Big 12 series on the road this season. The last time Kansas did so in the same season was 2014, which was KU’s last appearance in an NCAA Regional.

Texas Tech (29-14, 12-9 Big 12) is headed to Lawrence following a series sweep of West Virginia last weekend in Lubbock. The Red Raiders outscored the Mountaineers 24-7 in the series. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in most offensive categories – batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, hits, runs, RBIs, doubles, total bases and walks – and is ranked third in the nation in hits and doubles, fifth in runs scored and ninth in batting average.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students receive free admission all season by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – To celebrate Earth Day, fans attending the game will receive a coaster, while supplies last. There will also be a student gift card giveaway.

Saturday – Students attending the game will receive a rally towel, while supplies last. It will also be discounted beverage day and students will have an opportunity to take batting practice on the field following the game.

Sunday – Fans attending the game will receive a Bud Walker bucket hat, while supplies last. Sunday will also be Family Fun Day at the ballpark with a face painter and balloon artists.

GRAND SLAMMING

Kansas has hit six grand slams this season, including three in the last five games. The six grand slams are the most for the program since at least 1987. A list of the grand slams include:

Kodey Shojinaga – Feb. 16 vs. Illinois-Chicago

Jake English – Feb. 18 vs. Illinois-Chicago

Collier Cranford – March 22 vs. UCF

Kodey Shojinaga – April 14 vs. Pacific

Jake English – April 20 at Baylor

Ben Hartl – April 21 at Baylor

Kansas has two players with a grand slam in the same season for the first time since at least 1987.

NOTHING BUT NETT

Senior outfielder John Nett currently has a 15-game hitting streak. He is hitting .439 (29-for-66), with eight doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 26 runs scored and eight walks during the streak. The stretch has raised his batting average from .314 to .368.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett leads the team with 17 multi-hit games this season, including multi-hit efforts in seven of his last nine contests. He has a hit in 25 of the last 26 games and has reached base safely in 36 of 37 games this season.

Nett is tied for third in the Big 12 in batting average (.368), tied for fifth in doubles (15) and tied for sixth in hits (55) and runs (43). He leads the team in multi-hit games (17), batting average, runs scored (42) and doubles.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Texas Tech have a series that dates back to 1981. The Red Raiders have a 52-29 advantage in the all-time series. Kansas won the most recent matchup in Lawrence, beating then-No. 4 ranked Texas Tech by a score of 8-5 on April 3, 2022. The win was the first against a top-five ranked opponent at Hoglund Ballpark since 2018. The Jayhawks also defeated the Red Raiders in the opening game of the series in Lubbock last year, 3-1 on May 18, 2023.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Wichita State on Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark.