⚾️ Kansas Plays at Kansas State for Big 12 Series This Weekend

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Kansas State Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-2, 3.14 ERA) LHP Owen Boerema (4-3, 5.43 ERA) Sat. 4 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (6-2, 2.90 ERA) RHP Jackson Wentworth (3-2, 3.86 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBD TBD



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas heads to Kansas State this weekend for a three-game series. The Jayhawks will be looking to continue their hot stretch as they have won a season-high seven straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

Kansas (26-15, 12-9 Big 12) beat Wichita State 8-1 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak at home to eight games. The win also pushed Kansas past its overall win total from a season ago. The 12 conference victories are already four more than in 2023 with nine Big 12 games remaining this season.

The Jayhawks swept Texas Tech last weekend for their fourth weekend series sweep of the season. All three wins against Texas Tech were in comeback fashion. Kansas also had a sweep vs. Pacific (April 12-14), at BYU (March 28-29) and vs. Texas Southern (March 1-3) this season.

Kansas State (26-18, 10-11 Big 12) has posted a 16-5 record at home this season. The Wildcats won their most recent series at Tointon Family Stadium against No. 15 Oklahoma State. Kansas State is led offensively by Brady Day who is hitting .349 this season with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs. Owen Boerema has made 13 starts this season for the Wildcats and is 4-3 with a 5.43 ERA.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

BIG 12 REWIND

Kansas has won four Big 12 series this season (vs. #3 TCU, sweep at BYU, at Baylor, sweep vs. Texas Tech). That is the most conference series wins since the 2017 season when the Jayhawks also won four Big 12 series. The two Big 12 series wins on the road mark the first time with multiple league series wins on the road since the 2014 season, the last time Kansas made an NCAA Regional.

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Kansas currently ranks in the top five of the Big 12 in multiple team statistics. The Jayhawks are tied for first in double plays turned (39), second (10th nationally) in doubles (108) and on-base percentage (.410), third in batting average (.303) and ERA (4.50), fourth in slugging percentage (.508), runs per game (7.8), RBI (312) and WHIP (1.44).

Kansas is the only team in the Big 12 that’s top three in both hitting and pitching. KU also has the fewest strikeouts offensively in the Big 12 (264). The next closest team has 302.

MR. TONE SETTER

Senior outfielder John Nett currently has a 19-game hitting streak, the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He is hitting .425 (34-for-80), with eight doubles, six home runs, 18 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 14 walks during that stretch. The stretch has raised his batting average from .314 to .367.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett leads the team with 18 multi-hit games this season. He has a hit in 29 of the last 30 games and has reached base safely in 40 of 41 games this season.

Nett is third in the Big 12 in batting average (.367), tied for seventh in runs scored (48) and tied for eighth in hits (61). He leads the team in multi-hit games (18), batting average, runs scored and total bases (96).

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Kansas State have met 383 times, with KU holding a 195-187-1 advantage. Last time the Jayhawks traveled to Manhattan, Kansas picked up a 5-3 comeback victory on Friday night. Daniel Hegarty threw 8.0 innings and allowed only three runs in the victory. Kansas scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to complete the comeback on May 6, 2022.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play Omaha at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. CT.