⚾️ Kansas Plays Houston in Final Home Series of the Season

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Houston Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-3, 3.18 ERA) LHP Antoine Jean (3-2, 4.50 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (7-2, 2.65 ERA) RHP Cade Citelli (3-2, 3.09 ERA) Sun. 12 p.m. CT* TBD TBD

*Sunday’s start time was pushed up an hour to a noon CT first pitch to ensure enough time for Houston’s travel arrangements.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will host the Houston Cougars in the final weekend of baseball at Hoglund Ballpark this season. The Jayhawks are riding an eight-game home winning streak, which is the eighth longest in the country.

Kansas (27-17, 13-11 Big 12) is currently tied for fifth place in the Big 12 standings. The Jayhawks have posted a 12-3 (.800) record over the last month. The .800 winning percentage from April 8-May 6 was tied for the second highest winning percentage among Power 5 schools. The Jayhawks have already surpassed their win total from 2023 and the 13 conference victories are more than the previous two seasons combined.

KU is the only team in the Big 12 that ranks in the top three in both hitting and pitching. The Jayhawks are first in the Big 12 (eighth nationally) in doubles (116), tied for first (13th nationally) in double plays turned (44), second (22nd nationally) in ERA (4.38), third in on-base percentage (.406) and batting average (.301) and fourth in slugging percentage (.503), runs per game (7.5) and WHIP (1.44). Kansas also has the fewest strikeouts offensively in the Big 12.

Houston (24-24, 6-17 Big 12) is coming to Lawrence fresh off a 5-4 midweek win against Nicholls. Last weekend, the Cougars dropped two games to UCF before the series finale was canceled due to rain. Cary Arbolida leads Houston offensively with a .367 batting average and 13 home runs this season. The Cougars pitching staff has posted a 5.08 ERA this season.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – May is observed as mental health awareness month and the Jayhawks will be wearing “Beak the Stigma” shirts during batting practice to help raise awareness for mental health. Information will also be shared throughout the game to raise awareness and promote resources available on campus and in the community.

Saturday – Kansas will host its first Rare Disease Game to help raise awareness for rare diseases. The Jayhawks will be wearing special t-shirts during batting practice that features the ‘Kansas’ wordmark in zebra print. The decals on the bases will also have the Kansas wordmark in zebra print. Fans attending the game will have an opportunity to get a bracelet with the Kansas wordmark in zebra print, while supplies last.

Sunday – Thirteen student-athletes will be honored prior to the start of Sunday’s game for Senior Day. Lenny Ashby, Ethan Bradford, JD Callahan, Hunter Cashero, Collier Cranford, Hunter Cranton, Kolby Dougan, Reese Dutton, Jake English, Sam Hunt, John Nett, Janson Reeder and JJ Tylicki will all be recognized.

VICTORIOUS VOEGELE

Dominic Voegele is 7-2 with a 2.65 ERA this season. His 2.65 ERA ranks second among all freshmen in Division I and his seven wins are tied for the most in the nation among Power 5 freshmen.

Voegele’s seven wins as a freshman are the most by a KU pitcher since Jamie Splittorff who had seven wins in 1993. Voegele has earned the win in four straight starts.

He is tied for first in the Big 12 in wins (7), second in ERA (2.65), fourth in innings pitched (68.0), eighth in opponent batting average (.218) and WHIP (1.18) and tied for eighth in strikeouts (66).

The true freshman was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer, but he elected to come play at KU instead of signing a pro contract.

POSTSEASON PUSH

Kansas has been hot down the stretch and played well in Big 12 action this season. The Jayhawks have won four Big 12 series this season (vs. #3 TCU, sweep at BYU, at Baylor, sweep vs. Texas Tech). That is the most since the 2017 season when the Jayhawks also won four conference series.

Kansas is currently #36 in KPI, #42 in DSR and #59 in RPI. All three metrics weigh a team’s performance based on different factors throughout the season.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Houston have met only five times previously in baseball. Houston leads the all-time series 3-2. This weekend will be the first time that Houston has ever played in Lawrence as all five games have been played in Houston. The most recent matchup was on Feb. 21, 1998 when Houston defeated Kansas 9-2.

UP NEXT

Kansas will finish the regular season in Austin as the Jayhawks play Texas in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, May 16.