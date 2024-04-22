⚾️ Kansas Plays Nebraska Tuesday Night in Lincoln

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Nebraska Tue. 6:05 p.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (1-0, 7.71 ERA) RHP Drew Christo (1-2, 4.82 ERA)



LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas will wrap up its four-game road stretch with a trip to Lincoln to play Nebraska on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. CT at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Jayhawks have won six of their last seven games.

Kansas (21-15) enters Tuesday fresh off a series win at Baylor. The Jayhawks have now won two Big 12 series on the road this season. The last time Kansas did so in the same season was 2014, which was KU’s last appearance in an NCAA Regional. The Jayhawks won two games on Sunday as they finished Saturday’s game, which was suspended in the 8th inning, 8-4, and won the regularly schedule game, 12-2 in eight innings.

KU has scored at least eight runs in seven of its last eight games. The Jayhawks currently rank in the top five of the Big 12 in multiple team statistics. The Jayhawks are first in double plays turned (36), second in doubles (96), third in batting average (.302), ERA (4.78), on-base percentage (.407), runs per game (7.8) and fourth in slugging percentage (.505).

Nebraska (25-12) is coming off a series win against Maryland this past weekend. The Cornhuskers are 13-4 this season at home. Offensively, Nebraska has hit .294 as a team and posted a 4.43 ERA on the mound. Nebraska will throw Drew Christo on Tuesday night. Christo, who is 1-2 with a 4.82 ERA in 37.1 innings this season, has pitched in the weekend rotation for the Cornhuskers.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on B1G+. A subscription is required to watch. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

GRAND SLAMMING

Kansas has hit six grand slams this season, including three in the last four games. The six grand slams are the most since at least 2003. A list of the grand slams is below.

Kodey Shojinaga – Feb. 16 vs. Illinois-Chicago

Jake English – Feb. 18 vs. Illinois-Chicago

Collier Cranford – March 22 vs. UCF

Kodey Shojinaga – April 14 vs. Pacific

Jake English – April 20 at Baylor

Ben Hartl – April 21 at Baylor

Kansas has two players with a grand slam in the same season for the first time since at least 2003.

BROOKS BALLING

Redshirt junior infielder Michael Brooks has a 17-game hitting streak, the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He is hitting .382/.463/.750 (26-for-68), with eight doubles, one triple, 5 homers, 23 RBIs, 16 runs and 11 walks over that stretch to raise his season batting average from .279 to .331.

Brooks started a campaign prior to the start of the 2023 season to personally donate $20 for every hit he had this season to Lawrence Schools Foundation to provide school supplies for teachers and students.

Brooks has continued that initiative for the 2024 season. He is donating $20 for every hit and will make a $40 donation for each home run. This season, he already has 45 hits, seven of which are home runs, to bring his current donation total to $1,040.

NOTHING BUT NETT

Senior outfielder John Nett currently has a 14-game hitting streak. He is hitting .452 (28-for-62), with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, 25 runs scored and eight walks during the streak. The stretch has raised his batting average from .314 to .372.

A Division II transfer from St. Cloud State, Nett leads the team with 17 multi-hit games this season, including multi-hit efforts in seven of his last eight contests. He has a hit in 24 of the last 25 games and has reached base safely in 35 of 36 games this season.

Nett is fourth in the Big 12 in batting average (.372) and doubles (15) and sixth in hits (55). He leads the team in hits, multi-hit games (17), batting average, runs scored (42) and doubles.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Nebraska have a long history that dates back to 1892. Nebraska currently leads the all-time series 143-103-1. Tuesday will be the second time this season that the teams have played after only one meeting between 2012 and 2023. Kansas defeated No. 20 Nebraska by a score of 13-11 in the Buck O’Neil Classic on April 9 in Lawrence. This will be the first matchup in Lincoln since the 2010 season when Kansas won two of three games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Texas Tech at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend for a three-game conference series, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.