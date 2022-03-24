⚾️ Kansas to Face No. 4 Oklahoma State in First Conference Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma State Fri. 6 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (2-1, 7.62) RHP Justin Campbell (2-1, 2.15) Sat. 6 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (0-3, 5.04) RHP Bryce Osmond (0-1, 5.59) Sun. 1 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (3-1, 3.86) RHP Victor Mederos (1-1, 6.33)



STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas Jayhawks will begin their conference season on Friday evening as they take on the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in a three-game series at O’Brate Stadium. Kansas has won three of the last five matchups against Oklahoma State.

The three games against Oklahoma State will finish a stretch of 15 straight contests away from Lawrence. The Jayhawks currently hold a 5-7 record in the first 12 games.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond followed up a two-homer game on Sunday at Indiana State with a three-hit performance on Wednesday at Wichita State. Hammond has multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna has been one of the best offensive players in the country through the first month of the season. Ahuna is currently 15th in the country with a .444 batting average and ranks 19th with a .540 on-base percentage. He also is tied for second in the Big 12 with a .750 slugging percentage and has 10 multi-hit games this season, including five three-hit performances.

Redshirt senior left-hander Daniel Hegarty will have the opportunity to make his first career start on Friday night. Redshirt senior righty Cole Larsen will take the mound on Saturday and redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei will close out the series on Sunday.

Oklahoma State (15-6) enters the series riding an eight-game winning streak. The Cowboys are led offensively by Jake Thompson who ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in batting average, runs batted in, hits and on-base percentage. On the mound, Justin Campbell returned for his third season after receiving All-America honors a year ago.

Friday’s game will be live streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, while Saturday and Sunday will be live streamed on okstate.com/watch. Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home for the first time in four weeks to play a midweek game on Wednesday against Wichita State and a weekend series against Texas Tech.