⚾ Kansas to Play Missouri at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday Night

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Tue. 6 p.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (0-0, 8.68 ERA) RHP Josh McDevitt (0-0, 3.60 ERA)



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Missouri Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Kansas (10-8) and Missouri have met at Kauffman Stadium five times in program history (2008-11, 2023). The Jayhawks are 4-1 in those meetings and 10-7 all-time at MLB ballparks.

The Jayhawks played in Cincinnati this past weekend and had a strong night offensively on Friday. Kansas recorded season highs in runs (14), hits (15) and walks (13) in the 14-4 victory. Five of those 13 walks were to Jake English who tied the program record set in 1988. Kodey Shojinaga and Chase Diggins each had four hits and four RBIs in the contest too.

Missouri (9-11) started SEC play this past weekend and was swept by No. 1 Arkansas. The Tigers, who are playing their first season under new coach Kerrick Jackson, won a series against Cal Poly to start the year, dropped a series to Northern Kentucky and split a series with Purdue Fort Wayne.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can listen to the game on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. There will be no TV broadcast.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

DUTTON DAZZLES

Senior pitcher Reese Dutton has won four-straight starts and the last three have been quality starts. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA this season.

Dutton, who transferred from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility, is the first KU pitcher to have four wins in his first five starts since Jackson Goddard in 2018 and the first KU newcomer to do so since T.J. Walz in 2008. Both Goddard and Walz went on to be Top 15 round MLB draft picks, with Goddard going in the third round in 2018 to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Walz being selected in the 15th round of the 2008 draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Dutton is currently third in the Big 12 in wins (4) and innings pitched (28.0), fifth in opponent batting average (.196) and eighth in ERA (2.57).

STARTING ROTATION SUCCESS

Kansas is the only team with three pitchers ranked in the top 10 in ERA in the Big 12. The trio of RHP Reese Dutton, RHP Dominic Voegele and RHP Patrick Steitz have started all five weekends and have combined for a 2.33 ERA, earning eight wins in their 15 starts.

Voegele is sixth in the league (2.08), while Steitz is seventh (2.31) and Dutton is eighth (2.57).

Voegele was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft this past summer. This season, Voegele has started on Saturday all five weekends and currently boasts an impressive 2.08 ERA as a true freshman. He has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his five starts.

Steitz transferred to Kansas from Central Arizona College where he spent the last two seasons. He was a NJCAA DI Third Team All-American in 2023.

GETTING ON BASE

Senior outfielder John Nett has reached base safely in all 18 games this season. He also has a seven-game hitting streak.

The Division II transfer from St. Cloud State has eight multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the team. Nett has reached base multiple times in five of six conference games this season.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Missouri have a rivalry that dates back to 1894. The longstanding series favors Missouri 204-137-2. The Tigers have won the last four meetings in the series. The teams played a week ago at Hoglund Ballpark in a game that went to extra innings. Kansas tied the game in the eighth before Missouri won in the 10th.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host UCF this weekend at Hoglund Ballpark in a three-game series, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.