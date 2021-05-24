🎾 2021 Season in Review

The Jayhawks commenced the 2021 season ranked at No. 25 in preseason ITA on January 14.

Additionally, Sonia Smagina landed at No. 81 on the individual rankings while the doubles team of Malkia Ngounoue and Carmen Roxana Manu landed at No. 49 in the preseason rankings.

Kansas received this top-tier recognition due, in fact, to the strong finish to the 2019-20 season going 7-4 on the abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic