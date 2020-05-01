💃 2020-21 Rock Chalk Dance Team Announced

Congratulations to the members of the 2020-21 Rock Chalk Dance Team who were announced Friday evening by Spirit Squad Director Cathy Jarzemkoski.

Dance team head coach Raquel Thomas, along with a team of experts, guided candidates from across the country through a recent, three-day online tryout, a first due to the coronavirus stay-at-home mandates. The skill level of all participants was very high, as was their character and academic success.

The following candidates were selected for the dance team by a panel of judges consisting of alumni, athletic staff and dance experts. The 2020-21 team members need to email catj@ku.edu to accept their position for the upcoming season.

Click below to view the 2020-21 Rock Chalk Dance Team: