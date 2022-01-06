📣 Katie Burris Announced as Rock Chalk Dance Coach

Since 2012, Burris has choreographed routine and productions for the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, where she was a cheerleader from 2008-12. While with the Chiefs, Burris acted as a co-Captain and received numerous awards, including Rookie Performer of the Year, Veteran of the Year and was a Pro Bowl nominee. Throughout her years as a Chiefs cheerleader, Burris was given the opportunity to perform in the “Variety Show” for several military bases throughout the United States, Iraq and Kuwait.

Burris’ passion for dance began at the young age, where she was a featured performer touring Austria, Germany and Italy. Burris has also performed at Disney and Miss America events, while also performing opening numbers for national competitions. In addition, she has assisted choreography in several nationals’ routines for university level programs.

Burris was a top performer for her high school cheer/dance squad for four years and for Emporia State University’s Stinger Dance Team for two years. During college she had the opportunity to dance in commercials and music videos while living in Los Angeles, California.

Burris and her husband, Aaron have two children, Posey and Musial.