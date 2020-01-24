Open Search
Spirit Squad

KU Cheerleader Chosen for US National Team

University of Kansas cheerleader, Jadyn Ray, has been chosen to represent the US National Cheer Team for the second year in a row. Ray, a senior and four-year veteran of the KU cheer team, was a member of the national championship team in 2019, and will go for gold again in April.

Countless athletes across the country tryout annually to represent the USA; however, Ray was one of only 30 selected. Ray will travel to Florida in mid-April for training, and then compete in the ICU World Championships April 28 and 29.

For more information on the Spirit Squad, CLICK HERE. Rock Chalk!

