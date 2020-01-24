KU Cheerleader Chosen for US National Team

University of Kansas cheerleader, Jadyn Ray, has been chosen to represent the US National Cheer Team for the second year in a row. Ray, a senior and four-year veteran of the KU cheer team, was a member of the national championship team in 2019, and will go for gold again in April.

Countless athletes across the country tryout annually to represent the USA; however, Ray was one of only 30 selected. Ray will travel to Florida in mid-April for training, and then compete in the ICU World Championships April 28 and 29.

For more information on the Spirit Squad, CLICK HERE. Rock Chalk!